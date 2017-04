Home Indiana Police Chase Ends in Crash in Haubstadt April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

What started out as a police chase has ended in a crash on State Road 65, near Nisbet Road.

LifeFlight was called around 7 Monday night.

The driver was allegedly driving recklessly, hitting several mailboxes.

The vehicle crashed and flipped.

LifeFlight has been told to stand down, and there is a tow truck on the scene.

Stay with 44News online and on air for more information.

Comments

comments