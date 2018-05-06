Home Indiana One Recovering After EPD Chase Ends in Crash May 6th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

One person is reportedly recovering at an Evansville hospital after a police chase ended in a crash.

The Evansville Police and Fire Departments were called to Pollack Avenue near Green River Road at 11:07 Sunday morning.

Evansville dispatch confirms the police chase ended at the scene of the crash, where medical personnel extricated one person.

Stay with 44News for updates on this crash as we get details and more information.

Update:

EPD confirms they were trying to stop a car they intially thought was fleeing, but says a person was having a medical emergency.

