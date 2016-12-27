Cause of Death for Newburgh Teen Ruled a Homicide
Evansville police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the murder of Calab Luckett. The Newburgh teen’s body was found Monday morning in a vacant apartment at Woodland Park Apartments. Police have ruled his death as a homicide. Autopsy results show Caleb died from a gunshot wound to the head. If anyone has any information about the events surrounding Luckett’s death, they are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.