Cause of Death for Newburgh Teen Ruled a Homicide December 27th, 2016 Matt Peak Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the murder of Calab Luckett. The Newburgh teen’s body was found Monday morning in a vacant apartment at Woodland Park Apartments. Police have ruled his death as a homicide. Autopsy results show Caleb died from a gunshot wound to the head. If anyone has any information about the events surrounding Luckett’s death, they are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

