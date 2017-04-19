Home Kentucky Police Asking For Help Finding Kentucky Fugitive April 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped fugitive.

On April 18th, 28-year-old Andrea Conrad was arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County that ended in a crash.

Police say Conrad complained about pain from the accident and was taken to Baptist Health ER in Madisonville.

Once at the hospital, police say Conrad took out the IV and fled while being treated.

Police are seeking warrants for her arrest, but she is currently entered as a Temporary Felon.

Andrea Conrad is described as a white female who is 5’1″, 125 pounds, reddish blonde hair with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

If you have any information about Conrad’s whereabouts, you are asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.

