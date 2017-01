Three people are hurt, two seriously after a two-car crash in Evansville.

This happened just after five at the intersection of Diamond and Fares Avenue. The Evansville Police Department say one of the vehicles was headed east on Diamond and turned into the path of the other headed west. Medics took two people to the hospital with possible serious injuries.

EPD had accident reconstruction teams on scene for some time. The accident remains under investigation.

