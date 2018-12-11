Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrested Man for Allegedly Soliciting Sex from Juvenile Online December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been arrested accused of soliciting a 16-year-old for sex in exchange for money online.

On December 10th, The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Mueller on a felony charge of promoting prostitution.

Deputies say in late October, the parents a 16-year-old reported that an acquaintance of their child had been contacted through social media and allegedly offered money in exchange for sex. An investigation was conducted and the identity of Mueller as the suspect was confirmed.

According to deputies, Mueller was interviewed about the incident where he told deputies he solicited the juvenile in particular due to a grudge against the 16-year-old’s family.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County jail with no bond awaiting an initial court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation.

