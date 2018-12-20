Home Kentucky Police Arrest Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Robbery December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police have arrested a woman they say reported a robbery but later admitted to the crime herself.

Police responded to the Family Dollar at 2415 West Parrish Avenue on a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the caller was an employee of the store and admitted to fabricating the story. Police say she went on to admit she had been stealing money from the store over the course of several months.

The suspect, identified as Carmilla Settles of Owensboro, is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 and falsely reporting an incident.

