Three teenagers have been arrested after Madisonville Officers responded to a disturbance at the James Madison Inn on east Center Street.

Police arrested David Brackney, Nasheir Hamlett, and Renaldo Hyde on 1st degree robbery charges.

Officials say they had to search the area to find the three teens.

All three teens were charged and transported to Hopkins County Detention Center.

