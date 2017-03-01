Home Kentucky Police Arrest Three People Suspected of Manufacturing Synthetic Drugs in Kentucky March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Three people are behind bars after a year long investigation regarding synthetic drug cases in Hopkins County. Madisonville police and the Kentucky State Police executed three search warrants in the Nebo and Madisonville areas Tuesday night. It happened at a home in the 3500 block of Coiltown Road in Nebo and the 500 block of Corum Drive in Madisonville.

Detectives say they found about 17 pounds of synthetic drugs, evidence of manufacturing synthetic drugs, assorted drug paraphernalia and a substantial amount of cash. Police arrested 33-year-old Josh Betar, 20-year-old Thomas Shelton, and 19-year-old Amber Babbs.

Betar and Shelton face trafficking synthetic drug charges. Authorities say evidence found at Babbs and Shelton’s shows that they were manufacturing synthetic drugs in the presence of a child. The pair faces an additional charge of endangering a child.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit.

Comments

comments