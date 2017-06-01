Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Stabbing at Evansville Bar
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an early morning stabbing on Evansville’s west side. Police arrested 64-year-old Robert Vaughn Fisher, of Princeton, in connection with a stabbing at the Hobo Jungle.
Officers were called to the bar in the 1600 block of Barker Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Witnesses say, Fisher approached the victim after an altercation and stabbed them before fleeing in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fisher is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with aggravated battery with a knife.
Previous Story
One man is hospitalized, while Evansville Police look for a suspect in an early morning stabbing on the city’s Westside. According to the police report, officers were called to the Hobo Jungle in the 1600 block of Barker Avenue just after 12:30 this morning. Witnesses say, the suspect approached the victim after an altercation and stabbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. No suspect was found, and the victims condition is not known.