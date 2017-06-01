Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Stabbing at Evansville Bar June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an early morning stabbing on Evansville’s west side. Police arrested 64-year-old Robert Vaughn Fisher, of Princeton, in connection with a stabbing at the Hobo Jungle.

Officers were called to the bar in the 1600 block of Barker Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Witnesses say, Fisher approached the victim after an altercation and stabbed them before fleeing in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fisher is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

