Police Arrest Ohio County's Top Ten Most Wanted Man November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Law enforcement officers arrest Ohio County’s Top 10 Most Wanted man. Kentucky State Police arrested Ronald Crissinger Thursday night on drug charges after receiving information about his possible whereabouts.

During the investigation, troopers were able to locate and arrest Crissinger.

Crissinger is being held in the Ohio County Jail. He is facing several drug charges, including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and cultivating marijuana.

