Home Kentucky Police Arrest Mother After Son’s Body Is Found In Backyard January 29th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A death investigation is underway in Daviess County after a body was found in a backyard. On Saturday, Owensboro Police responded to the 800-block of Breckenridge Street after a property owner discovered a body in their backyard. Police say the victim is 30 year old Jose Gomez who lived down the street from where his body was found. Detectives believe Gomez was struck by a piece of wood causing his death.

Two people are in custody in connection to the incident. Owensboro police say Yolanda Gomez and Salvador Avila-Navarrete are both charged in the case. Gomez is the mother of the victim, she faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence. Avila-Navarrete is charged with manslaughter as well as tampering with physical evidence. Both are being held at the Daviess County Jail.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments