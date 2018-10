Home Kentucky Police Arrest A Man Wanted On Several Charges Including Robbery October 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Henderson Police arrested a man wanted on several charges.

Officers acting on a tip, stopped Chanze Merrick, who was driving along Green Street. He was wanted on charges of robbery, armed robbery and criminal recklessness.

Police say they also found a large amount of marijuana in the car with Merrick. He is being held without bond in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments