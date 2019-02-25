Police Arrest Man Wanted on Felony Warrant

Henderson police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant from Indiana.

42-year-old Jerad Sayles was operating a vehicle when he was spotted by an off-duty probation officer. Authorities confirmed Sayles had a felony warrant.

A traffic stop was conducted which lead to Sayles’ arrest.

Sayles is facing the following charges: probation violation, fugitive from another state, operating on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.

