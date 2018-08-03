Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrest Man Wanted on Felony Warrant in Kentucky August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Police have arrested a man in Evansville wanted on a felony warrant from Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

On August 2nd, the Violent Incident Prevention and Emergency Response unit went to America’s Best Value Inn on Tecumseh Lane on a report that Miles Maloney was there with a felony warrant. According to police, the caller was with Maloney and was fearful of her safety.

Police say when they tried to enter the room Maloney was in, he slammed the door on an officers arm in an attempt to keep them out. Police made their way into the room and say they used necessary force to gain control of Maloney and take him into custody.

While on the scene, the caller told police she had been hit and strangled by Maloney after he became angry with her over a dispute involving a cell phone. Police say they observed swelling and bruises on the victims face and neck.

Maloney declined to speak to officers, claiming his side was in pain.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, and criminal confinement with injury.

