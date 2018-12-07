Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrest Man Wanted on Felony Drug Charges in Evansville December 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man wanted on felony drug charges following a foot pursuit.

Police say on December 6th, officers observed a vehicle believed to be driven by Iren Outlaw. Outlaw had an active felony warrant for dealing cocaine.

Officers say they followed the vehicle until Outlaw turned into a parking lot behind 2750 Lodge Avenue and left his car. The car was not in park and crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Police pursued Outlaw on foot, running east between buildings towards Sunburst Boulevard. Police say they observed Outlaw throw a black object into a dumpster during the chase. Police briefly lost sight of Outlaw, but then saw him again in front of another dumpster throwing a white bag inside.

Police were able to catch up to Outlaw who surrendered to the authorities. After an investigation of the area, police recovered a cellphone, two handguns, and ammo in both dumpsters. Police did a check of the handguns and found that one of them had been reported stolen.

Outlaw was taken to Vanderburgh County jail and is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, and resisting law enforcement.

