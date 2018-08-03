Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrest Man Running on Active Runway at Airport August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man they say ran down an active runway at Evansville Regional Airport while intoxicated around midnight.

Police were called to the fire station at the airport after a report said that said a man, later identified as Shaun Sapp, had jumped barbed wire fences and was seen running down the runway. An employee told police they observed Sapp running past all passenger areas. Planes were landing and taxing in the area during the incident.

The Fire Captain on duty told police that Sapp had entered the fire station, and police found him on the second floor sitting in an office chair. Officers say that Sapp was clearly intoxicated, wearing nothing but basketball shorts and sunglasses. Sapp initially refused to be taken into custody by police, but officers say they were eventually able to handcuff him.

During questioning, police say Sapp gave a false name when he was asked to identify himself. Due to his condition, he required immediate medical assistance. Police say Sapp refused medical treatment and was released to jail.

Sapp is facing charges of trespassing, resisting law enforcement, false informing, and public intoxication. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

