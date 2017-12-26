Home Indiana Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Intimidation With a Deadly Weapon December 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Washington, Indiana man is behind bars after being accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on store workers.

Police found 24-years-old Dustin Armstrong of Montgomery, Indiana hiding in a Burger King bathroom. A gun that was allegedly used by Armstrong was discovered in a nearby dumpster.

According to police, Armstrong was caught shoplifting at Walmart around 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police say he later pulled a gun while being held in an office telling employees not to follow him or call the police.

He’s charged with armed robbery, theft, intimidation and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He’s also wanted for a probation violation out of Morgan County.

