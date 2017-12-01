Police Arrest Man Accused of Robbing Dollar General at Gunpoint
Evansville Police arrest a man they say robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint. It happened Friday around 3 p.m. Officers were called to the Dollar General in the 2100 block of South Weinbach. A manager says a man walked in, pointed a gun at him, then stole merchandise, before running away.
EPD called K-9 units to search the area and arrested the suspect about a half hour later.
Police say he hid the stolen goods behind the shed of a home on South Weinbach.
We will update information as it becomes available.