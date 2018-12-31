Home Indiana Evansville Police Arrest Man Accused of Theft While Intoxicated December 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is facing resisting law enforcement charges after causing a hit and run early this morning.

Police were called to Barker Avenue and C Street for the report of a hit and run just after midnight on December 31st.

Upon arrival, officers say Jeffrey Willis was trying to take a van that was parked in an alley way in the area. Police say the driver of the van was yelling at Willis while holding a pipe wrench telling him he could not take the van. Willis eventually got the pipe wrench from the driver’s hands during the scuffle.

Police say an officer approached Willis telling him to drop the wrench, which he refused to do. Willis was wrestled to the ground and arrested following a brief altercation. Police say Willis was slurring his words, couldn’t stay balanced, and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath while being taken into custody.

He was booked in the Vanderburgh County jail on hit and run, resisting arrest, pubic intoxication, and disorderly conduct charges.

Comments

comments