Jasper police arrest a woman accused of stealing a car.

Officers say Vicki Strotman took a red Chevy Lumina from a home in Jasper on Wednesday.

Two days later, police found the car parked at the Super 8 Hotel.

Police determined with which room the car was associated and found Strotman.

When asked about the car, she told police it was hers but denied knowing it was stolen.

Strotman was arrested and faces auto theft and drug charges.

