Police Arrest Father and Son Accused of Stealing Car

Henderson police have arrested a father and son accused of stealing a vehicle out of Saline County.

On October 31st at 9:05AM, police say they saw two individuals asleep inside of a vehicle in Newman Park. The two individuals, identified as James Briggs Sr. and James Briggs Jr., told police they were resting. After investigation, police discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Saline County, Illinois.

Police say both suspects attempted to flee on foot but were eventually taken into custody. Police say Briggs Jr. stated the car belonged to the grandmother of a friend of his, and that she had reported the car stolen.

Briggs Sr. and Jr. are being charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and fleeing/evading police.

Both men are being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

