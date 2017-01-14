Police: Argument Leads To Shooting, Suspect In Custody

An arrest is made in connection to a Friday night shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments. Evansville Police say 32 year old Chris McGuire is behind bars facing attempted murder and battery charges after allegedly shooting a man.

Just after 9pm on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive for reports of shots fired. There, police found a victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim is identified as Charles J. Reynolds. The investigation revealed an argument between McGuire and Reynolds is what led to the shooting.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and apprehended McGuire near the scene. The suspect was armed with a handgun when police detained him. Reynolds was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments