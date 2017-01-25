Police Apprehend Car Theft Suspect in Evansville

Evansville Police have apprehended the man they were looking for in connection to a car theft investigation. Officers say thanks to a citizen tip, 52-year-old Fletcher Byrd has been caught.

Authorities say Jane Purdie reported her car stolen on January 8th after she was helping her handicapped husband get into the Ziemer’s Funeral Home on South Hebron Avenue. The thief got into her car and drove off while she was inside the funeral home. Several items including checks, credit cards and a custom leg brace were inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Officers say the investigation led them to the CVS on East Morgan Avenue where a black man used one of the stolen checks to buy alcohol and toilet paper a day after the car was reported stolen. Byrd was captured on surveillance video at the CVS.

Stay with 44News for update information about this incident.

Evansville Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection to a car theft investigation. Back on January 8th, 78-year-old Jane Purdie reported her car had been stolen. Just before 12 p.m. on that day, Purdie told officers she was helping her handicapped husband get into the Ziemer’s Funeral Home on South Hebron Avenue. A thief got into her car and drove off while she was inside the building. Several items were inside the car when it was taken, which include checks and credit cards.

Police say the thief also took some custom leg braces that belonged to Jane Purdie’s husband. Despite search efforts, officers have not located the vehicle. Officers say the investigation led them to the CVS on East Morgan Avenue where a black man used one of the stolen checks to buy alcohol and toilet paper January 9th. He was captured on surveillance video.

The stolen car is a tan 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate UE1214 with sorority and fraternity stickers on the lower edge of the front windshield.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call EPD 812-436-7979 or WetTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments