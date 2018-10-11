Police: Alleged Murderer Shot Victim Before

“This is kind of an unusual case; it’s one of these cases where we’ve kind of had to work backward. Typically with a homicide investigation, you have a body first,” says Lt. Jason Hargitt from the Henderson Police Department.

On Wednesday charges against Neil Heiss were upgraded to murder after Monika Roberts’ body was found. Heiss and Roberts were reportedly engaged, but referred to each other as ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’

“He made a comment to someone that he had killed his wife, a casual comment in conversation that they didn’t even think is being serious. Taking that comment, we kind of ran with it and was like ‘where is Monika? We know she was in town.’ And the more we talked to, the more people we found that he confided in, said he killed her,” says Detective Shannon Troutman from the Henderson Police Department.

Roberts’ body was found behind an abandoned home in Evansville Tuesday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“We have information that says they have been spending time at that abandoned house some, but also they had a friend living in close proximity to that house,” says Detective Troutman.

Roberts was from Maryland, and officials say neither of them had ties to the tri-state, but they’ve been involved in multiple gun-related incidents since arriving in the tri-state.

“We’ve had shooting incidents at the downtown motel on the 25th. We’ve had shooting incidents at the Sugar Creek Inn on the 28th. We’ve had a female, Monika Roberts, whom was shot previously. She was actually shot on the 24th and received medical treatment for it in our hospital on the 25th, and we were able to retrieve videos. We’ve been pulling videos throughout town that’s linking these people, these same two people to these hotels, various hotels, and so he’s very irresponsible with the gun,” says Detective Troutman.

People living in the area where Roberts’ body was found say they’re getting fed up with crime in their neighborhood.

“Crazy! Like the shooting down at the end of the alley was pretty awful. Again, it seems to be a lot of friendship or domestic violence in a way where people are not making good choices with the people that they are involved with,” says William Moss who lives near where Roberts’ body was found.

