A light pole fell onto the Lloyd expressway in Evansville causing a traffic delay.

The pole is in the east bound lanes between Boeke avenue and Vann avenue.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews work to move the pole out of the street.

Vectren is now on the way to the scene and is working to remove the pole.

There are no reported accidents.

