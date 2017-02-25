Home Indiana Polar Plunge Fundraiser Raises Thousands in Petersburg February 25th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

After a warm week, the temperatures dropped just in time for the Polar Plunge in Petersburg. The plunge was at Prides Creek Park Lake where participants jumped into cold water..

Funds raised form the polar plunge benefit special athletes throughout Indiana. Organizers say this years polar plunge raised more than $24,000.

Francie Smith says, “This goes to help adult and children with intellectual disabilities all over the state of Indiana. It will help out local athletes train local and compete at a local level and at a state level.”

The Special Olympics fundraiser has raised more than $3 million dollars to date.

