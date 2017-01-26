Home Indiana Polar Plunge Fundraiser to be Held at Scales Lake in Boonville January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A tri-state community is plunging for a good cause. Supporters in the tri-state will be raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana for the annual Polar Plunge. The event is set for Saturday, February 4th in Boonville at Scales Lake Park.

Registration will be at Boonville High School starting at 10 a.m. Participants will line up at 12 p.m. to take the plunge at Scales Lake. Participants must raise $75 ($50 minimum with a student ID) to plunge. There will be awards presented to the top fundraising teams and individuals.

After the plunge, there will be an After Splash Bash in the Boonville High School cafeteria with complimentary food and hot beverages.

The Polar Plunge has raised more than $3 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events. More than 3,000 people are expected to take the plunge this year across the Hoosier state.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit Polar Plunge Indiana.

Comments

comments