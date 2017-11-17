Home Kentucky Henderson Poinsettia Tree Project Underway at Preston Arts Center November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College launches its annual project to build a poinsettia tree.

The 12-foot tree will be displayed in the Scott Foyer during the holiday season events, but after that the plants will be distributed to those in the community who need some holiday cheer.

Businesses and individuals can support the project with their donations.

An $18 donation buys one poinsettia to represent an individual or organization, in memory of a loved one or to honor someone.

Donors names, honorees, and memorials are displayed in the foyer.

To donate, call the Preston Arts Center at 270-831-9800, or send your information to 2660 South Green St. in Henderson.

