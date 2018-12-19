Poet and Didn’t Know It: WM Senior Bartley Talks Record

Wood Memorial senior boys basketball player Paxon Bartley is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,422 points.

Bartley set the record Dec. 14 against North Daviess, but did not find out about the feat until this week.

He told 44Sports while personal achievements are secondary to team achievements, there is a special place in his heart for one more number.

Bartley’s grandfather, Larry Harris, has the record for most career points (1,594) in East Gibson School Corporation history.

Harris set the mark while Oakland City High School was still in session, prior to consolidation.

