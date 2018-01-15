Home Indiana Plowing Concerns For Secondary Roads In Vanderburgh County January 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Highway Garage says secondary roads in Vanderburgh county have not been plowed yet because their primary focus is the primary roads.

With temperatures plummeting into the single digits, that causes major concerns for some people in residential neighborhoods.

Vanderburgh county sheriff Dave Wedding says the major roadways are mostly clear, but the secondary roads are 100% covered with snow. Sheriff Wedding warns drivers on all roads about drifting snow with a wind advisory for Vanderburgh county starting at 11 p.m. Monday.

44News tried to talk with officials at the Vanderburgh County Highway Garage, but they said their supervisors were busy checking primary snow routes.

Salt trucks were busy preparing for tonight’s freezing temperatures, but some residents say that is not enough.

“Our neighbors across the street, and down the way a little bit…they have not been able to leave their homes for a few days so it’s kind of scary if they didn’t have the supplies, or the food and water that they needed to be trapped this way.”

Hollie Fishtorn is among those frustrated with the conditions of the roads in parts of Vanderburgh county.

“I feel like even if they did have snow plows running that they maybe not going as swiftly as maybe we wish they would because its been a few days and we have never seen a snow plow down our road even from the first snow.”

While residents like John Paul say they understand why.

“It’s a big area that they cover that they are responsible for,” but says that isn’t an excuse.

“Its kind of rough for Evansville to not have all the equipment, and manpower. It is kind of questionable.”

The Vanderburgh county highway garage says the goal of its crews is to clear the primary roads first.

For those on unplowed residential streets- that is causing major concern, especially with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

“We are very blessed that there is a Schnucks less than a mile away,” says Fishtorn.

Darmstadt Schnucks manager Scott Berry says customers are loading up to prepare for mother nature’s worst.

“We have sold a lot of rocks salt and ice melt you know uh especially with these temperatures getting ready to dive uh i think everybody is getting prepared in their drive ways and that sort of thing to knock off as much as they can.”

But for John Paul, his concerns are with kids having to get ready for school with unplowed residential roads.

He fears that, along with frigid temps, are a dangerous mix.

“I can’t picture school busses picking up safely. I have got a four wheel drive. I get around fine, but I spun a little bit today. If I am doing that, and the school bus is loading up, I don’t want to think about that.”

