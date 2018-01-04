Home Indiana Evansville Plenty Are Tired Of the Cold But Plenty Of Winter Remains January 4th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

While the East Coast is getting slammed by a rapidly intensifying Nor’easter, the Tri-State continues to be frigid and dry.

Temperatures have been well below freezing for over a week and overnight temperatures have dropped below 10 degrees for 8 days straight in Evansville.

It’s the coldest stretch of weather the Tri-State has seen in 24 years. Multiple layers, covering exposed skin and limiting outdoor activity has been the rule of thumb since the new year has begun.

Some have had enough and want summer, while others are hoping for snow.

Allison Davee of Evansville, is more than tired of this cold and hopes there will be no snow down the road.

“I like summertime when it’s hot you know, I don’t like bundling up, just don’t like getting into my car with a real thick coat because I get all sweaty easy.” “It’s just not for me, I prefer the heat. Definitely just the cold and dry with no snow on the ground. I just don’t like the slosh because it makes my car all dirty and just ruins my shoes, it’s not fun.”

The best thing to do is to find your favorite warm spot across town.

Allyson Woods, manager of Penny Lane Coffee Shop is handling the rush of hot chocolate and soup orders well. But the cold is making her life miserable at home.

“Mostly hate it, yeah, and I’ve actually had a lot of issues with my gas meter at home, it’s been freezing up and I haven’t had heat or water for different periods of time at home, so it’s not been fun at all.”

Some are actually hoping the Tri-State sees snow before the winter is through.

Like Olivia Lee of Evansville, “I like that it’s going to be spring time soon, things are new, but I also like sledding and hot chocolate with the family and stuff. “”I’m glad it’s cold again here in Evansville, it’s been hot here a few couple year’s in winter.”

Comments

comments