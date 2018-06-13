Home Indiana Plenty of Fun at Colts Grand Park Training Camp June 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indianapolis Colts have set the schedule for the first training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports campus and it’s promised to be the most fan-friendly camp the team has ever hosted.

It kicks off July 25th and goes until August 18th. Fans will find things like Colts City which is an interactive fan zone along with the colts “play 60 zones”.

Opening day will also feature a youth football camp, live music, and fireworks. August 17th and 18th, team practices with the Baltimore Ravens will be open to the public.

The camp will feature several themed days, including:

Jul. 28th — Kids Day presented by Riley Children’s Health, with specially priced kids’ meals, the Front Row Autograph Zone, balloon artists, face painting and rock-wall climbing.

Jul. 29th — BBQ Bash Night Practice, with a special BBQ meal at concessions, live music, a performance by the Colts cheerleaders and a full-squad autograph signing.

Aug. 2nd — Sunrise Yoga, a free on-field yoga class will be led by Indy Yoga Movement before morning practice.

Aug. 3rd — Friday Night Lights, where youth and high school football teams will be invited to camp

Aug. 5th— Community Day, when local not-for-profits and player causes will be celebrated.

Aug. 11th — Armed Forces Day, honoring the military with VIP suites for pre-selected military groups, autograph sessions and military displays in Colts City.

Aug. 18th — Bike to Camp Day, when fans will be encouraged to ride bicycles to camp using the Monon Trail.

And, on Aug. 17-18, Colts joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens will be open to the public

