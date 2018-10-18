Home Indiana Evansville Plea Deal Possible For Man Accused of Torture October 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Prosecutors sign off on a plea deal for the man accused of torturing the mother of his children for hours at gunpoint.

In March, Morgan Clark was held against her will for hours as she suffered abuse at the hands of her children’s father Kenneth Kirby.

In court, the state dropped five of the eight felony charges against Kirby. As part of the deal, Kirby will spend four years in prison the maximum for the remaining charges.

“It scares me. If he’s out in three years. That’s not enough time at all, but like I said I learned that yeah can’t fight the justice system. Their laws are their laws,” says Clark.

The Clark family says the plea deal does not go far enough to protect their family. They say it’s not just a plea for help for Morgan but for all women surviving domestic violence.

