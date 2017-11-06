Home Indiana Evansville Plea Agreement Thrown Out, Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Stabbing Father November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A judge throws out a plea agreement for the man accused of stabbing his father to death. In June, Mark Hillyer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter but mentally ill.

On Monday, November 6th, Judge David Kiely threw out that plea agreement and set a jury trial for Hillyer.

Hillyer is accused of stabbing his 78-year-old father in June of 2016. He was originally arrested for aggravated battery, but his father later died at an area hospital and Hillyer’s charges were upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

A trial date is set for April 2, 2018 at 8 a.m.

