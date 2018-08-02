Home Indiana Evansville Plea Agreement Filed for Man Accused of Rape August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man accused of raping and abandoning a woman in 2015 has entered a guilty plea for several charges.

Nathan Bryan was arrested in 2015 after a woman claimed he left her on Waterworks Road. The victim tells police when she asked to stop intercourse at his home, Bryan became angry but agreed to take her home. According to police, during the drive he pushed her out of his truck on Waterworks Road.

Bryan told police that they had consensual sex and that he left her there because friends lived nearby.

He entered a plea of guilty for criminal confinement, intimidation, and possession of marijuana. He will not be pleading guilty to the two charges of rape.

Bryan’s sentencing hearing has been set for September 19th at 9:00AM.

