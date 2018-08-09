Plea Agreement Filed For Evansville Murder Suspect

A plea agreement was filed this morning for Elijah Johnson, who is facing charges of murder in relation to the death of Byron Edwards last November.

Last year, Edwards was found dead in his apartment on Read Street. A family member told police he was checking on Edwards as no one had heard from him in a while. The family member said that he looked inside Edward’s apartment and saw blood on the sheets.

Police say that while questioning Johnson, he admitted to stabbing Edwards with a knife multiple times at Edward’s apartment. He also told police that he had cleaned things he touched in the apartment.

The jury trial date set for August 20th has been cancelled due to the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing for Johnson has been set for September 20th at 9:00AM in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

