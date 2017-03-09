44News | Evansville, IN

“Once” Playing Once in Evansville this Friday

March 9th, 2017 Evansville

“Guy meets girl in the smash-hit, multi-award winning musical Once.”

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including best musical, is coming to Old National Events Plaza on Friday.

“Once” tells the tale of a Dublin street musician who is about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs.

Tickets are $58, $38, or $28. Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or online through Ticketmaster.

