Home Indiana Evansville Players Hope to Bring Awareness to Disc Golf Sport October 15th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

It’s a growing sport and a group of people are hoping to bring awareness to the sport of disc golf.

‘Ace Race’ was held to get people involved and outside playing disc golf.

It’s a tradition heal every year, around the globe people get together at their local disc golf courses for one purpose, to throw aces which is equivalent to a hole in one.

Organizers were able to build their own course for the ‘Ace Race’ at Tee Time Golf in Evansville.

“I like disc golf because it’s a great outdoor event where you you don’t have to be serious you can just be a casual player,” said Steven Waites, tournament director. “It’s a family sport. My five year old plays and he loves it. He’s always wanting to watch disc golf on TV.”

It was $30 to enter the tournament. Some of the money raised will go toward the 14th Pumpkin Shootout next month.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments