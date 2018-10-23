Home Kentucky Players Club Of Henderson Approved For Rehab And New Name October 23rd, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Golfers will have a brand new course in Henderson by next summer. The Henderson board of commissioners met Tuesday and approved a project to renovate the existing Players Club of Henderson golf course in the Wolf Hills neighborhood.

K and J Course Management will be officially rehabbing the course on a $450,000 budget.

People can not only potentially expect a new course by no later than July of 2019, but also a new name; The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson.

“They are wanting to get the greens teed up and reseated,” says Henderson project planner Dylan Ward.

“Once that is finished they will focus on some other areas of the golf course. Over the winter they are probably going to start working on the club house.”

Talks went into making sure the golf course will be sustainable.

“We want this golf course to work because we are giving up a historical golf course that we had for probably over 100 years, and now we are going to go out here and build an 18 hole which is going to be great if it works,” says board commissioner Robert Pruitt.

“We just want to make sure the $300,000 does not affect the success of the golf course.”

The money collected from annual golf passes will go into an account the operator can use at their discretion. A resident of the Wolf Hills neighborhood has already started a collection.

“He has already gotten verbal commitments from you know x number of people who plan to buy these annual passes,” says Ward.

Now the board is waiting for the final number.

“We asked them to come back and give us a report on a promissory note that they would pay and see how much money they can collect. If they get the 300,000 that is going to be great and then everything is really full steam ahead,” says Pruitt.

Board commissioners say they also want to make the course available for people with special needs, seniors on a fixed income, children, and people who might not be able to afford it. They say the agreement is contingent on a sale of the course being finalized.

The sale is expected to close on Wednesday. If approved, the course will enter into 6 and 9 months of rehabilitation to possibly be opened no later than July of 2019.

