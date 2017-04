Sports director JoJo Gentry and Victoria National Head Pro Tom Rose share their tips and tricks for playing like a pro on some of the most difficult holes on the course.

With the United Leasing Championship on the Web.com Tour days away, the duo takes a look at Hole No. 11.



JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says "It's an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement."



