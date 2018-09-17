There’s been a murder…and it’s up to you to solve it!

“A Murder in the Arts District”

Enjoy interacting with a local ALL STAR cast of characters while enjoying a three course meal. The winner will receive a $500 gift card from The Diamond Galleria, as well as bragging rights to solving Aurora’s FIRST EVER murder mystery of “Who Did It?”. Our all star cast includes some of your favorite local personalities….

Claire Ballard

Drew Beasley

Corey Brust

Wayne Hart

Gretchin Irons Creative Director

Eventual Jackson

Toran Milan

Bert Wheat For information about being a sponsor please email MeLissa at msutton@auroraevansville.org To purchase a ticket which includes a 3 course dinner go to www.auroraevansville.org Aurora’s Mystery Dinner is a great opportunity for sponsors and donors to contribute to helping those experiencing homelessness. All proceeds will go to Aurora’s mission of creating solutions to prevent and striving to end homelessness in our community.

Press play to see some of the characters, and their alibis!





Join us Friday, September 21st, to play life sized interactive Clue.

It’s a Murder in the Arts District at Sauced!

A night of murder, mayhem, accusations, dinner and drinks, for just $50, all to benefit Aurora.

