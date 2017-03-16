Home Indiana Play for Kate Unveils News Animatronic ATV Safety Rider March 16th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

It could help save lives and it’s the first of its kind. It’s an animatronic ATV, designed to teach kids about ATV safety.

His name is Safety Sam, and with the push of a few buttons he can ride around on his ATV, move his head, and answer questions about how to ride these vehicles safely.

The Play for Kate organization bought Safety Sam for about $11,000. They’ll be sharing it with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“Before long it’s going to become an epidemic because so many kids are riding them,” said Ashlee Bruggenschmidt, Kate’s mom. “Whether they ride a UTV which is like a side by side or an ATV and they’re becoming bigger and they’re faster and more people are going to continue to get killed or injured if we don’t do something about it.”

Safety Sam will travel around the state visiting schools, fairs and conventions, teaching kids and parents how to ride an ATV safely, including the right clothing and helmet.

To book an appearance by Safety Sam, contact Play for Kate, or Indiana DNR.

