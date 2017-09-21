Home Indiana Evansville “Play Fighting” Incident Ends with One Man Dead, Another Charged with Reckless Homicide September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

What started as a play fighting ends with one man dead and another charged with reckless homicide. 26-year-old Daniel Cundiff posted a $500 bond after being arrested Wednesday evening.

Police say last November, a group of friends were at Cundiff’s home, including Larry Stephenson, who was highly intoxicated. Cundiff told officers Stephenson started “play fighting” with him. He said Stephenson was hitting him in his stomach softly until Cundiff agreed to wrestle.

Officers say Cundiff picked Stephenson up, but slipped on the wet pavement, causing him to let go of Stephenson. Stephenson slammed to the the ground, and landed on his head and neck.

Stephenson was taken to a hospital after he told Cundiff and the group he could not feel his arms.

Police say this incident caused quadriplegia and cervical spine fractures.

On February 8th, 2017, Stephenson died from complications of quadriplegia, cervical spine fractures, and pneumonia.

Cundiff is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

