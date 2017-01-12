Home Indiana Play 4 Kate Bill Pushes For ATV Helmet Law January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill is introduced to the Indiana State House Floor that would help protect minors while operating off-road vehicles.

House Bill 1200, also known as the Play 4 Kate bill would require all off-road vehicle operators and riders under 18 years of age must wear helmets.

This bill follows the death of Kate Bruggenschmidt in July 2015. She was 11-year-old when she was driving an ATV going up a hill in Spencer County and it flipped over, killing her. Both Kate and her friend were not wearing a helmet in the crash.

The bill will be sent to the Committee on Roads and Transportation and will be heard January 18th.

