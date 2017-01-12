Home Indiana “Play 4 Kate” Bill to be Debated in Indiana House Committee January 12th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

It started with the tragic death of a TriState girl nearly two years ago. Next week, an Indiana house committee will begin debating a bill that would require all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

House Bill 1200 will be heard by the Indiana Committee on Roads and Transportation, Wednesday, January 18th. The bill is also referred to as the “Play 4 Kate” bill, in honor of 11 year old Kate Bruggenschmidt. Kate died in an ATV accident in July, 2015.

Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.

Local Rep. Wendy McNamara is one of four co-sponsors of the bill.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments