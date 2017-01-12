“Play 4 Kate” Bill to be Debated in Indiana House Committee
It started with the tragic death of a TriState girl nearly two years ago. Next week, an Indiana house committee will begin debating a bill that would require all off-road vehicle drivers and riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.
House Bill 1200 will be heard by the Indiana Committee on Roads and Transportation, Wednesday, January 18th. The bill is also referred to as the “Play 4 Kate” bill, in honor of 11 year old Kate Bruggenschmidt. Kate died in an ATV accident in July, 2015.
Neither she nor her friend who was riding with her was wearing a helmet.
Local Rep. Wendy McNamara is one of four co-sponsors of the bill.