Plastic Straw Ban Now in Effect in Seattle July 3rd, 2018 Katelyn Perrett Evansville, Indiana

A major U.S. city is taking a step to reduce waste and prevent marine plastic pollution. Seattle has banned plastic straws and utensils in bars and restaurants.

The community is aiming to reduce the amount of trash in landfills by requiring more options that can be recycled. Getting rid of these items will also lower the amount of plastic in the ocean. The National Park Service says Americans use 500 million straws per day.

Shelby Hall, Natural Resource and Operations Manager, says, “Plastic is a huge problem here in the United States every single day we use and destroy 500 million plastic straws so that’s basically two and a half times around the Earth every single day plastic straws and that’s ridiculous that we make something that’s not biodegradable, decomposable and we just throw it away after 20 seconds of use.”

Proposals to ban plastic straws are being considered in New York City and San Francisco.

River City, a downtown Evansville coffee shop, has already taken the initiative to be eco-friendly by ordering paper straws and offering customers ceramic mugs.

Servers at Haciendas across Indiana will no longer offer straws automatically only when customers ask.

