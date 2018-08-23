Home Kentucky Plastic Bags to be Eliminated from Kroger by 2025 August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Kroeger plans to eliminate plastic bags from all its nearly 2,800 locations within the next seven years

The nation’s largest grocery chain says they order 6 billion bags each year.

The phasing out of plastic bags will start at one the chains based in Seattle, a city proactive on reducing plastic use. The Seattle chain is expected to be plastic free within a year.

There is a broader shift in getting rid of plastic happening in major U.S. with corporations such as Disney, Starbucks, Marriott, and McDonalds getting rid of plastic straws. Dunkin’ Donuts hope to phase out polystyrene foam cup by 2020, and IKEA plans to eliminate single-use products from its shelves by 2020.

Kroger is seeking feedback from customers on the change and will be working with outside groups throughout the transition.

