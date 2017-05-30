Plans Underway for Evansville’s First Hydrofest

Plans for Evansville’s first Hydrofest are underway, and many of its exciting new features were revealed at the Rotary Club meeting. The three-day event is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, and will double as the American Power Boat Association’s North American Championships and Eastern Divisionals for 14 inboard classes.

The boats will all have piston engines, with some reaching speeds of over 170 miles per hour, hence the events other name, The Roar on the River.

Evansville Hydrofest Race Director Randy Lientz said, “We will have three days of non stop action. You can come down any time from eight in the morning to six in the evening, and see racing at any time. You don’t have to guess when the racing is going to be because it’s going to be basically every fifteen minutes.”

Admission for Hydrofest is $10, which covers all three days and kids under 12 get in for free. The wristbands will go on sale Thursday, June 29th. The event will run from Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd.

For more information, visit Evansville Hydrofest.

