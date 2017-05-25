Plans Revealed for Airport Upgrade

After securing authorization to borrow 8 million dollars, the plans for Evansville Regional Airport are becoming more clear.

It’ll be a three phase plan – the first to start just after the Fourth of July. That initial phase is to add an addition onto the building where the administrative offices will go.

The second phase will be a cosmetic, and practical upgrade to the exterior of the building. That will include adding covered walkway and getting rid of the stairs leading out of the parking lot. In there place will be a gradually inclining walkway, making it easier on people rolling their luggage.

The third phase is where the major changes will lie. That will be consolidating the two check points into one centralized location. This will allow for TSA agents to be working during all flying hours instead of just before flight time. As well there will be two security lines through the new checkpoint. The new second checkpoint will be TSA Pre-Check. This will allow customers who sign up for the program to move through security with added ease.

Construction is expected to last into next summer.

